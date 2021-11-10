Huntsville VA Clinic unveils new mobile audiology van

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s Veterans Affairs Clinic unveiled a new mobile audiology van on Wednesday to better serve veterans in the North Alabama area.

After spending much time fighting for the USA, many veterans come back to the states with some form of hearing loss. Because of this, the clinic provides audiology services to vets.

“We have some limited space in the clinic where we use, for hearing evaluations, a sound-proof booth but we only have the availability of two in the clinic,” said Janna Weier, an audiology doctor.

Now that they’ve opened another one, the number of vets they can serve just expanded, including those outside the Rocket City.

“We have a large number of veterans that aren’t able to make it to Huntsville just due to the drive time, having trouble getting a ride or having a family member have to take off work,” said Dan Bell, the Service Chief for Audiology and Speech. This is why the new audiology office has wheels.

While the mobile audio van will remain at the Huntsville VA Clinic for now, by next year, they hope to bring it out on the road and all across North Alabama to serve even more veterans.

“They won’t have to travel such a distance to come to us,” said Weier. “We’ll come to them.”

Bell adds that the van is high-tech and top-of-the-line.

“One of the key pieces of equipment that we have to have is a sound booth and so this van is equipped with a sound booth that obviously is mobile,” he said. “We have all the equipment in this van as we do in the Huntsville Clinic.”

The vehicle will be able to provide a number of services including hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, and hearing aid follow-up appointments.