HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities announced it will be closing a portion of Big Cove Road between Hopkins Street and Olive Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The road will be closed beginning at 8:00 a.m. for service line repair and replacement. The project is expected to take six to eight hours to complete.

Traffic will be detoured to Olive Drive while the service line work is being completed.

Hunstville Utilities advises that travelers avoid this area and plan to take alternate routes if possible. If alternate routes aren’t available, it is advised that you be prepared for possible delays.

Drivers traveling through the area should also be aware workers will be present and are asked to drive with caution.