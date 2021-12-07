Track Santa’s journey on the NORAD map

Every year, millions of children take to their computers, tablets and smartphones to track the world’s greatest traveler — Santa Claus. For 66 years, NORAD has helped children of all ages track Santa on his journey around the world.

Kids can check on Santa’s progress around the world on December 24 by calling 1-877-HI-NORAD.

NORAD Tracks Santa also has a free mobile app. Your child can countdown to the big day, play mobile games, and listen to holiday music. Check out Google Play and the Apple Store for more information.