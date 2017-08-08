Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
This Morning
Things to consider when traveling over the holiday week
Disney on Ice makes a stop at the VBC this weekend
Couple without a home after late night kitchen fire
One person in serious condition after early morning wreck
Thinking outside the box: DIY Halloween Boxtume ideas with Two Men and a Truck
More This Morning Headlines
One man arrested after leading Huntsville police on chase
Huntsville woman sent to hospital after being shot in her car near the Parkway
Early morning house fire in Huntsville displaces a homeowner and her pet
Overnight fire displaces two Huntsville homeowners
Wreck off Baltimore Hill Road sends one person to the hospital, charges pending
Authorities investigating structure fire in Huntsville
Police identify victim killed at Madison Publix, charge two runaway teens with Capital Murder
Facebook’s new video service is called ‘Watch.’ But will you?
Heavy rain is causing flash floods across the TN Valley; check a running list of reported floods impacting roads
UPDATE: Madison County Deputy causes serious injury to his leg following accidental shooting during drug raid in Huntsville