Shop Small. Go Big. Why Celebrating Small Business Week Matters.

Cities across the country have faced unprecedented challenges for the last several weeks because of the coronavirus crisis. Non-essential services were shuttered. The normal hustle and bustle of downtown life hushed to near silent levels. Office life became work from home with the kids, pets, and spouses. Video conferences and cell phone screens became the window to the outdoor world and the connections between employer/employee.

However, the doors are slowly swinging back open for business. They have carried on by supporting their community through acts of kindness, connecting with regular customers or coming up with creative ways to keep their own support staff employed. BBB felt this was a time to celebrate the perseverance, strength, and optimism small business owners have despite the challenges of the last several weeks.

All this week BBB will honor and recognize the resilience of small businesses across North America. While the economic impact of COVID-19 is undeniable, businesses are learning how to adapt and position themselves for a new normal.

Trust has never more important and BBB is committed to providing support and resources for small businesses who embody trust, integrity and excellence.

During Small Business Week 2020, celebrated May 3rd – May 9th, Better Business Bureau Serving North Alabama is urging consumers to shop small to make a big impact.

How can you help?

Purchase gift cards: For businesses who are unable to be open, purchasing a gift card can be a great way to help them out during this difficult time. If the business has a website or social media page, see if they are offering gift cards for when they reopen.

Consider new items: Some small businesses have been forced to completely rethink their business model or even the products they manufacture. Consider purchasing new items from a small business that used to sell something different. For example, some businesses are now selling hand sewn face masks or homemade hand sanitizer.

Order takeout: Many restaurants that are not able to have patrons inside may still be offering takeout or pickup. Visit your favorite locally owned restaurant or coffee shop’s website to see if they are now delivering or accepting pick up orders instead of dine-in.

Shop online: Some small businesses may not have offered online shopping but now do! Check the social media pages or website of your favorite small business and see if they are now letting customers shop and order online for safe pick-up or delivery.

Think outdoors: Consider hiring a local business to get your home ready for summer such as gutter cleaners, landscapers, lawn care specialists or contractors. This will help these businesses stay afloat while still being able to work safely and at a distance.

Business owners can visit BBB.org/SmallBusiness for more tips and resources relating to COVID-19.

Consumers can always turn to BBB.org to find local trustworthy businesses.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org