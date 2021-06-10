Sheffield resident looks to city leaders for solution to flooding issues

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Colbert County is no stranger to flooding but after heavy rains, one family says it’s becoming a safety issue.

When storm clouds roll in, the Auld family in Sheffield prepares for the worst. Before the rain, Kim Auld can be found digging makeshift ditches along the edge of her home’s property on East Douglas Street.

Her husband Trevor said the ditches are to help prevent situations where water covers much of their front and back yards and driveway.

Trevor said it’s been an issue since they’ve moved in but has gotten worse in recent years.

“Two years ago, I contacted the City of Sheffield who in turn got with the city engineer, got with the road department—they came out and met me on a weekday, said we will dig a ditch down both sides of the road, that way it gets all the water off of us, or most of it,” Trevor explained.

In 2021, Trevor said nothing has been done which is why he and Kim continue to resort to their own methods.

Since a new administration is in office, News 19 reached out to Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley to see what can be done to help the Auld family.

“I drive by it every day and I know that they’ve made improvements on the property,” Stanley said. “They’ve added buildings and when you add buildings you create hard space and you take away natural drainage from the soil, and I think that may have increased the problem he’s been experiencing there but we’ll certainly take a look at it and see if we can find a way to mitigate those issues.”

The Aulds said the water damages their property, flower gardens, and poses a safety issue for their granddaughter and dogs. They add that they have contacted Stanley in the past when he was a councilman but are hoping for a different outcome now that he is mayor.

Mayor Stanley explained how flooding continues to be an issue in several areas in Sheffield. Projects the city is already working on include the expansion of two retention ponds on Oakwood Boulevard and improvements to the city’s stormwater system.