Residents in a Sheffield neighborhood are fed up with mounds of trash

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — You can’t miss them even if you tried—mounds of trash on the lawn of a Sheffield home. Neighbors who live around East 31st Street have had to look at the mess for months and they are not happy.

We spoke with Camille Smith who lives just two blocks away. She said it’s making the rest of the neighborhood look bad. “I don’t understand why they’re not cleaning it up,” Smith said. “If it was some of our yards, we would’ve had to pay a fine or something and I don’t understand why this has been able to just lay here in the road like this.”

Neighbors said trash also filled the neighboring yard but it’s since been cleared. Another neighbor said she had to install a fence in her front yard to keep the trash from spilling over to her property.

Smith said the city has been notified but is confused as to why nothing is being done. “We were out riding one day and there were several police cars there,” Smith said. “I don’t know what took place; I know the city ordinance officer came and we don’t understand why it’s not being picked up.”

Smith said other neighborhood residents take pride in keeping up their property. “I’ve lived here thirty-seven years and Sheffield gets a bad rap and I don’t think it’s fair because there’s a lot of good people in Sheffield,” Smith said. “If you’ve got a house up for sale by this, no one’s going to buy a house with looking at that.”

We’ve reached out to the Sheffield Street Department and are waiting for a response.

Stay with WHNT News 19 as this story develops.