Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
WHNT News 19 This Morning
Investigative
20 million gallons of sewer water overflows from manholes in Decatur in February
Video
WHNT News 19 investigation: A busy year tracking 3M’s environmental impact in North Alabama
Alabama AG asks government to set PFAS chemical health standards
A Taking Action Investigation: What Lies Beneath?
Study: 3M chemicals contaminated former Decatur middle school site
More Investigative Headlines
Following the trail in the mysterious death of a Huntsville FBI photographer
Anniversary of north Alabama water investigation: millions paid, illegal chemical releases, halted production
Environmental group looks to intervene in suit over Decatur sewer overflows
Sulfuric acid leaked at 3M’s Decatur plant, records show
Court battle over assets of massage parlor owner accused of human trafficking
Alabama Supreme Court rejects Huntsville officer William Darby’s self-defense claim
3M discovers additional discharge reporting inaccuracies, submits corrections to regulators
Multiple customers take Trinity-based cabinet company to court
Gov. Kay Ivey says ADEM needs to offer solutions to 3M chemical release problems in North Alabama
Uncertainty surrounds ADEM’s role in regulation of banned chemicals