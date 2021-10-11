Golf, gift cards and more: the BBB’s Start With Trust online auction is underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama and News 19 are teaming up again to offer great deals from North Alabama businesses.

This is the 15th year for the Start With Trust Auction, which is aimed at giving bidders a chance to win things from local businesses they can trust.

Jewelry, golf lessons, restaurant gift cards and oil changes are just a few of the items available in this year’s auction.

Money from the auction goes to support the BBB and allows the bureau to continue offering free shred events, fraud summits and speaking engagements to North Alabama residents.

Click here to see the items up for auction. Bidding ends Oct. 22.