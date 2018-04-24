Skip to content
Deal or Dud
The Chill Chest couldn’t keep its cool against a normal cooler with ice
Never lose anything to the gap between your car seat and console with the Drop Stop!
The Bagnet is a small and mighty magnet that keeps your bags & purses off the floor!
The Pet Peek Window gives your dog a view through the fence
Attention pancake lovers– The Easy-Flip spatula makes for some fast flippin’!
More Deal or Dud Headlines
These magnetic twist ties are nifty and simple
The Gripet note & memo holder needs a better grip
The Tater Mitts eliminate the need to peel potatoes, but still require some prep
These headrest hooks are simple, but make a big difference in backseat organization
Kinsa Smart Thermometer claims to make sickness easier for you, your children, and your doctor
The Foot Hammock is a product for the professionals…and the professional relaxers!
The Aquapaw makes bathtime a better experience for both dog and owner!
If you curl your eyelashes with a clamp, you may want to consider this alternative
The multifunctional chopping board claims to help you cut corners in the kitchen
The Wallybroom is a two-in-one cleaning tool that claims to cut down on cleanup time