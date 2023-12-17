(WHNT) — The end of the year is a time to show appreciation for those who provide necessary services and little luxuries in your daily life. But this year, the increased cost of goods and services means you may need to pay extra attention to your tipping budget.

Even if you are limited in what you can give, there’s no need to feel uncomfortable. A little extra thoughtfulness can go a long way.

Determining who to tip and how much to give can be confusing. To avoid extra holiday stress, Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips to help you tip confidently while staying within your budget.

Tips for holiday tipping

Consider your budget. Begin planning your tips by looking over your holiday budget, or creating one, if you haven’t already. Tips aren’t obligatory, so if you don’t have the extra cash, consider other ways to show your gratitude. According to the Emily Post Institute, homemade gifts or a simple thank you note are perfectly acceptable ways to say “thank you” when funds are short.



Match your tip amount to the quality and quantity of work the person does for you. If you hire a babysitter occasionally, an appropriate tip might be the equivalent of one evening’s pay. On the other hand, if you have a live-in housekeeper, an entire week’s pay would be suitable. Know whom not to tip. Some professionals can’t accept tips because of ethical reasons, including doctors, lawyers, and government officials. Some companies don’t allow their employees to accept tips. Don’t be afraid to ask up front if a professional or company employee can accept tips if you aren’t sure. When appropriate, a gift is a good alternative.

Tipping by profession

