If you’ve ever needed extra cash to tide you over to your next paycheck, you understand the appeal of a payday loan. Now, video ads on places like TikTok are promoting small, short-term loans to a new, young audience – and making them seem cheap and easy. However, just because it looks simple, doesn’t mean it is. Predatory payday lenders are using the platform to make dishonest claims promising instant cash with no credit checks, late fees, or interest rates.

Many times, the advertisers are getting around the rules of the platform. TikTok and Meta have rules restricting ads for short term/payday loans, but some have found their way through.

Here’s what you should know before taking out a payday loan from a social media ad.

Apps might not call it an “interest rate” but that’s what it is. Many of the lenders that advertise on TikTok try to skirt regulations by creating new names for their service. By calling their interest rates a “tip” or a “fee,” lenders hope you won’t notice just how much interest you’ll actually pay. Keep in mind that responsible lenders will always be willing to disclose the APR on their loans.

Source: BBB.org

Better Alternatives to Payday Loans

Develop a budget with an emergency fund. Create a budget so you know how much money you have coming in and how much you need to pay your bills. This will help you avoid needing a loan in the first place. Then, set aside some cash each month to build up an emergency fund. Then, you will be covered even if an unexpected expense or an emergency comes up.

For More Information

Read the BBB Tip: Payday Loans for more considerations on working with payday lenders. You’ll find practical tips in the BBB Tip: How to shop for financial services as well.

If you feel a payday lender has committed fraud or taken advantage of you, file a complaint on BBB.org and with the Federal Trade Commission.