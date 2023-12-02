If you are shopping for an artificial Christmas tree this year, prepare to be impressed by the options. New trees have a variety of features, such as built-in lights and sculpted branches. They also can look so realistic that – at a glance – it’s difficult to tell a real tree from an artificial one.



That said, the array of options and price points can make finding the right one for you challenging. Keep the following tips in mind when shopping for an artificial tree this holiday season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information

See BBB’s holiday hub for more advice. Read more about budgeting for the holidays and avoiding scam social media ads.

Learn more about holiday decoration scams.