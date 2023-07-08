(WHNT) – Travel season is peaking during the summer months and with that comes questions about travel insurance.

Below are a couple things to remember when purchasing travel insurance:

Does travel insurance cover canceled trips? According to experts, the short answer depends on the policy and the situation.

In the past few years, BBB received thousands of complaints related to travel insurance, many of which occurred because the policy didn’t cover the cancellation caused by the coronavirus and/or travel bans to certain areas. According to the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, these insurance policies do not typically cover the cancellation of a trip out of fear of traveling or concerning travel advisories.

However, travelers who purchased policies that include Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage may still be able to recoup funds. Pandemics are often routinely listed as exclusions in policies, so read the fine print. In addition, travelers may also contact the airlines and other travel suppliers before filing a claim to see if those companies offer refunds, waivers, or other accommodations.

When Thinking About Purchasing Travel Insurance, Consider These Tips:

Travel insurance is intended to help with unexpected events, not things like forecasted hurricanes. Once an event is a "known event," meaning it's been forecasted or anticipated, it may not be considered a covered reason for cancellation if a traveler books a trip after that date.

Policies vary. Before purchasing a policy or trying to file a claim, read the specifics on what the policy does and doesn't cover. Contact the insurance company directly with questions.

Read the fine print. If CFAR was purchased, confirm the specific policy wording for all details regarding this benefit before filing a claim.

Be flexible with travel plans. Dates, times, and arrangements can change at any given time. Make plans but leave room for the unexpected.

Source: BBB.org

