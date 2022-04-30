If you are thinking about selling your home, you may be deciding between selling to a traditional buyer or to a home investor (or opportunity investor). You may have received offers or seen advertisements promising to buy quickly and for cash. Here’s what you need to know.

Professional home investors make offers to sellers who are willing to sacrifice profit in exchange for a faster and simpler sale process. In recent years, iBuyers have emerged too – internet companies who use algorithms and proprietary valuation data to make no-obligation, all-cash offers to sellers.

BBB recommends the following tips to help you find the right kind of buyer for your home and avoid getting scammed.

Think about your time constraints. With traditional home sales, buyers can require a 45-day escrow period to allow time for appraisals, mortgage approval contingencies, inspections, and the like, which means completing a sale could take several weeks. On the other hand, home investors can usually close in a month or less and iBuyers can give homeowners a tentative offer within 24 to 48 hours and close in as little as a week. If time is of the essence, it may be worthwhile to consider one of the faster options, although you’ll likely sacrifice profit for speed.

Research investing companies before you do business with them. Always look up businesses on BBB.org before you share personal information or agree to services with them. Make sure the company has an official name, phone number, and physical address. Read customer reviews as well, keeping a close eye on any complaints or reports of dishonest dealings.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org.