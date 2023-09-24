Better Business Bureau of North Alabama is hosting its Inaugural Pull for BBB® Clay Shoot on Friday, October 27th at Old South Clays in Athens, Ala. Clay shooting is a popular and growing sport of shooting flying clay targets with a shotgun. It’s safe, exciting, challenging and fun!



This fundraising event will assist the BBB with providing services to businesses and consumers across 13 Alabama counties.



Team registration is now open! A four-person team is $750 and individual registration is $200. Registration fees include 100 targets, 4-seater golf cart (one per team), commemorative t-shirt, gift bags, breakfast, lunch, beverages and snacks. If there is a high volume of registrants, there is a possibility of a second flight in the afternoon.



Give your company the recognition it deserves through our sponsorship opportunities. Top-level sponsorship packages include team registration, BBB online advertising packages, and much more! Some sponsorships are reserved for BBB Accredited Businesses, only.



Volunteers are needed for this event! If you’re interested in volunteering, sign up today!



For additional information, contact Lindsay George at 256-970-1255 or lgeorge@northalabama.bbb.org.

