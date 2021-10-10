National Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Protect Your Digital Life

Young businesswoman working on desk, logging in to her laptop and holding smartphone on hand with a security key lock icon on the screen. Privacy protection, internet and mobile security concept

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the Better Business Bureau is sharing the following tips for consumers to avoid cyber risks that can result in identity theft and fraud.

In social media, don’t be too quick to click on ads that offer improbably good deals. Research companies with BBB.org and other online sources before you buy.

Secure your smart devices and consider installing anti-malware on your smartphone. Configure and monitor app settings for privacy, encrypt your Wi-Fi, name your router, and keep your software up to date. Ask the manufacturer or seller about smart device set up and vulnerabilities.

Use multifactor authentication to secure your logins—everywhere. However, using your private phone number for that purpose could expose you to some risks. Consider creating an Internet phone number for online authentication instead.

Change passwords often and keep them long and strong. Passphrases are more complex and may be more secure.

Never download or install files from unverified sources.

Source: BBB.org

For More Information

Manage a business or a nonprofit? See BBB tips on the 5-step approach to strengthen your cybersecurity.

Get the facts before you consider investing in cryptocurrency. Tips: BBB.org/crypto

If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams. To find a business you can trust, check out BBB.org.