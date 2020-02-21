Let the Good Times Roll: Tips to Ensure a Fun and Safe Mardi Gras Experience

We’ve all seen the signs that say, “We buy houses for cash!” You might be asking yourself, “Are these offers legitimate? What’s the catch?” The answer is yes, many of these offers are legitimate, but you should still be wary of scams. The catch is you will likely only get a percentage of what your home is worth in one of these cash deals, and you will sign a contract that could relinquish your ability to negotiate.

Cash buyers for homes are often referred to as “opportunity investors.” They plan to “flip” your home, meaning they will pay below market value for your home, make minor repairs, and put it back on the market for a much higher price. People who are looking to sell their home quickly may prefer this quick, hassle-free option for a variety of reasons. Although it may cost more initially to update and list your home with a full-service brokerage, you could get substantially more money out of the deal for your home.