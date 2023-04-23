In the spring, home centers stay busy each with people looking to improve their homes and yard. Do-it-yourself (DIY) is an attractive way to save money on home improvement projects.

Whether you are remodeling your home, making needed repairs, or sprucing things up to put your house on the market, the following tips will help make your next home improvement project successful.

Come up with a budget and stick to it. Home improvement projects can get expensive fast. If you don’t want to break the bank, create a realistic budget to determine how much you can spend ahead of time. Be upfront with contractors you hire about how much you can spend on a project.



Source: BBB.org

Learn more about hiring a contractor on BBB.org. Search BBB.org to find reputable roofers, painters, plumbers, and lawn maintenance specialists in your area. To report a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker.