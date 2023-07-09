(WHNT) – You are on a fitness journey and have decided to purchase a fitness tracker. Having a fitness tracker can raise awareness of your activities throughout the day. The benefits of a fitness tracker are also connecting you to friends and an extended community of fitness enthusiasts.

See BBB’s tips on choosing a fitness tracker.

Within a couple of weeks, you start receiving messages from a member of your fitness application social group. The sender begins by asking about your fitness goals, and then the conversation becomes more personal. Questions are asked about your family, where you work, and your hobbies. After creating a bond, the scammers start sharing fake personal stories with you.

“He told me he was a single dad working overseas to provide for his daughter,” one victim said. “I really believed him, and once I sent him money the first time, he continued to ask repeatedly. When I refused to send more money, he threatened me and my family. I am now out of $100,000, and I know it will be difficult to get any of that money back.”

Signs of the Scam

Moving fast. Scammers will begin to ask personal questions quickly. (Are you married, where do you work, etc.).

Scammers will begin to ask personal questions quickly. (Are you married, where do you work, etc.). Emotional stories. The scammer may have a sick, elderly parent or child needing medical care.

The scammer may have a sick, elderly parent or child needing medical care. Specific instructions when asking for financial help. The scammer will request you wire money or use a prepaid debit card.

The scammer will request you wire money or use a prepaid debit card. Ask to communicate differently. As the scammer develops a relationship with a victim, they will ask for email contact or a personal cell phone number to connect outside the app.

Tips to avoid fitness app and other social app scams:

Do not post a picture of yourself as a profile. Use an avatar or free stock photo as a protective measure to avoid scammers targeting certain groups of people (ex: senior community).

Use an avatar or free stock photo as a protective measure to avoid scammers targeting certain groups of people (ex: senior community). Do not share personal information (marital status, employment) with a stranger. The more the scammer knows about you, the more information they have to manipulate you out of your identity and money.

The more the scammer knows about you, the more information they have to manipulate you out of your identity and money. Think before accepting requests from strangers. Being a part of a community is rewarding but can also be dangerous. Only connect with people you already know.

Being a part of a community is rewarding but can also be dangerous. Only connect with people you already know. Avoid clicking on unsolicited links. Clicking on a link may lead to downloading malware onto your device. The downloaded malware can lead to scammers collecting personally identifiable information that can be used for identity theft or tracking your digital footprint.

Clicking on a link may lead to downloading malware onto your device. The downloaded malware can lead to scammers collecting personally identifiable information that can be used for identity theft or tracking your digital footprint. Share with a family member or close friend. If uncomfortable or unsure about the communication you receive, share your concerns with someone you know. Receiving a different perspective is always helpful when in doubt.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker. For businesses you can trust, go to BBB.org.