Supply chain problems, shipping delays, and inflation can make it even tougher to create and stick to a budget during the holidays. This means that planning ahead and knowing your spending limits are more important than ever.

How can you build a holiday budget that will cover buying for everyone on your list while keeping you out of debt? Better Business Bureau recommends the following steps for calculating your seasonal budget and sticking to it.

Calculate your debt. Before planning gifts and parties, take a look at how much you owe. Pay close attention to any debt that incurs interest. If you have more debt than you can pay off before the holidays, then you’ll want to keep spending to a bare minimum. Remember, there are plenty of inexpensive and even free ways to show friends and family how much you love them during the holiday season.



Set up a separate holiday budget. Next, make a list of holiday expenses you plan to incur. Include all holiday-related expenses but divide them into categories: travel costs, holiday parties, decorations, cards, gifts, clothes, professional photos, gift wrap, etc. Add up the cost of each item and subtract it from your holiday budget amount. If you have leftover funds, great! If you are over budget, consider what items you want to prioritize and what items you can modify or cut from your list. For example, your budget might not allow you to host a 50-guest holiday bash for the whole block, but you may be able to afford an intimate family holiday dinner instead.



Plan for inflation. Inflation can affect both your gift-giving plans and your daily expenses. Be sure to factor rising prices into your regular budget for items like groceries and gas. When working on your holiday budget, it’s important to know that some gifts will cost more than last year, and they may never go on sale thanks to supply chain delays. Always do a price comparison before you buy a product, and don’t be afraid to scale back on gift-giving this year if you need to.



