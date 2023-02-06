Securing tickets to popular sporting events and concerts can be difficult and competitive. Many stadiums and venues have gone to only accepting only digital tickets, making the possibilities for scams all the more likely. Thanks to the internet, there are countless ways for consumers to find tickets and connect with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, and resellers. Unfortunately, some of them are rip-offs, and it’s not always clear how to tell if a ticket is fake. Last year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) received over 140 reports on BBB Scam Tracker about ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, theatre, and more.

BBB warns consumers to be smart when searching for and purchasing tickets to ensure they are purchasing from a trustworthy source. BBB and the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB) are working to raise awareness and educate fans about the smartest ways to buy tickets on the secondary resale market.

Whether you are looking for tickets for a game, concert, or any other event, here are some tips for buying tickets online.

Purchase from the venue whenever possible. Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.

Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB members offer a 200% purchase guarantee on tickets. Look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from a NATB-member resale company.

Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, before purchase, the location of the seats represented by the tickets, either orally or by reference to a seating chart; and, if the tickets are not available for immediate access to the purchaser, disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pick up.

For more information, go to BBB.org to look up online marketplace business profiles, file a complaint, or write a customer review.