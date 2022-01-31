HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you are looking to sell some items like furniture online, you’ll want to be aware of the latest online sale scam.

Whether you’re selling a table, a couch, or chairs, anything posted on sites like Facebook Marketplace or eBay are susceptible to the scam.

Basically, a buyer says they are interested in your item but lives out of state, and will need a moving company to transfer the furniture.

The buyer may send a check via email with the price for the moving company included. The scammer then encourages the seller to use the money and pay the moving company their fee over a mobile money tranferring app like Venmo or Cashapp before they pick up the items.

In a few days, the check bounces, and you’re out the hundreds or thousands of dollars you paid for the fake moving company.

Lindsay George with the Better Business Bureau says there are several red flags to look out for when selling items online.

“If you can, go ahead and look at their profile to see if it’s a recent profile picture or page they created,” she said. “Chances are, that’s a red flag right there. Also if they require you to deposit some type of check on your end instead of them setting up the proper pick up arrangements or moving fees. At that point, you realize it’s a scam.”

Lindsay George warns to never give someone your personal check or bank information. You can also look at the check closely to make sure it’s real and signed by the person you’re selling the items to.