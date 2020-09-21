BBB Start with Trust Online Auction begins Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A major fundraiser for the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama begins later this week. Bidding in the 14th Annual Start with Trust Online Auction begins Wednesday.

From gift cards for restaurants and services to RV rentals, anyone looking for a great deal can likely find something they want. Do you need junk hauled away, or a new rain jacket? Maybe you need new sheets, some insect repellent, or an area rug. The auction has more than 100 items posted for bid. Even toilet paper and paper towels are up for auction this year.

About the Auction

Dates: September 23 – October 7

Link: https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/bbb-whnt-news-19-start-with-trust-online-auction-2020-14721

The auction is open to anyone. Shipping is available if needed.

Auction proceeds

The proceeds from the auction go to support the BBB of North Alabama, a non-for-profit organization that promotes ethics in business. The money helps to allow the BBB to host free shred day events, fraud summits and speaking engagements.