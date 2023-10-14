(WHNT) — Many high school and college students seek flexible, part-time employment to help cover school expenses. Finding a job can be challenging, and students may feel pressure to find work quickly. If this situation describes you or a student in your life, watch out for scams. BBB Scam Tracker has gotten reports of employment scams impersonating professors and university departments.

How job scams work

You receive an email to your school email address encouraging you to apply for a job. The message appears to come from your school’s job placement office, student services department, or even a specific professor. The position, which may be anything from pet sitting to mystery shopping, sounds perfect for a college student. The work is easy, has flexible hours, and offers excellent pay.

When you reply to the message, things start to get strange. The “employer” hires you without an interview. Then, they send you a check with instructions to deposit it before you’ve even done any work. You are instructed to use this money to purchase gift cards, money orders, prepaid debit cards, or other supplies you’ll need for your new job. Part of what you purchase should be sent to your new employer. The rest of the money will be your payment.

However, the check is a fake. I can take weeks for your bank to discover the fraud. By then, any money you send to your “employer” is gone for good, and you’re stuck paying back the bank. In addition, the scammers now have your personal information.

One student reported this experience: “I received a message via my school email about a job opportunity with a professor. I reached out to the number and was asked for my resume and a non-school email. When I asked questions about the position, I was told the school would pay for my expenses and I would receive materials from them. They asked what bank I used and if I could deposit checks into my account. When I asked for the professor’s email, the person said they were the professor. However, when I reached out to the professor personally, he said he was not looking for a research assistant and that I must have been dealing with scammers.”

Unfortunately, not all students who reported this scam to BBB Scam Tracker avoided losing money. Another student lamented, “I received a job offer from what I thought was my school. I was sent two checks in the amount of $1,650. I withdrew cash as instructed and bought Bitcoin for the “employer” and sent them a receipt. The next day, the checks bounced and over drafted my account.”

How to avoid employment scams

Do your research. Before you say yes to any job, research the company that wants to hire you. Does the company have a professional website and legitimate contact information? Search for what others are saying about their experience with this company. Do an internet search with the employer’s name and the word “scam” to see if there are reports involving job scams.





Be very wary of some positions. Some types of jobs are more likely to be scams, such as mystery shopping or secret shopper positions or work-from-home jobs that involve receiving and reshipping packages.

For more information

To learn more about how to avoid employment scams, see BBB.org/EmploymentScam. You can also find valuable information at BBB.org/AvoidScams.

If you’ve been the victim of an employment scam, report it on BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your experience can help others to recognize suspicious behavior and stop scammers in their tracks.

Visit BBB’s Young Adult page for more resources and tips.