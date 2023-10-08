Home improvement projects sometimes need to be corrected, and you must call in an expert. Choosing the right plumber can be a critical first step to ensure nothing goes astray. Whether you have an emergency or a planned project, choosing a plumber is the crucial first step. Better Business Bureau (BBB) recommends the following five tips to help with your plumbing project or dealing with an emergency plumbing disaster:

Don’t stop at just one estimate. There are many variables in pricing for different plumbing companies. Check if the estimate is a flat rate, including materials, or if materials will be charged separately. Make sure it is clear what the estimate includes. Contact several plumbers to obtain detailed written estimates for your project. Compare the estimates to understand the scope of work, costs, and any potential variations. Be cautious of unusually low or high estimates and ask for clarification if you need further understanding.

Research and read reviews. Before deciding, research potential plumbers online on BBB.org and read customer reviews. BBB profiles often include customer feedback, ratings, and any reported complaints. This information can provide valuable insights into the company's track record and customer experiences.

Ask before you buy. You may want to buy fixtures or products for your plumber to install. Check with the plumber first to ensure they are willing to do this, as some companies do not provide this service. If you buy the products, look for items with the Uniform Plumbing Code stamp or approval from The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF). In Canada, the Standards Council of Canada is mandated with overseeing the National Standards System. If the product fails, you may be responsible for removing or fixing it, not your plumber.

Verify licensing and insurance. check that the company is licensed and properly insured. A licensed plumber has met certain requirements and possesses the necessary skills to perform quality work. Insurance coverage protects you and the plumber in case of accidents or damages during the project.

Consider choosing a plumber from a professional organization. Look for plumbing companies that are members of organizations like the following: International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating Mechanical Contractors Association of Canada

Look for plumbing companies that are members of organizations like the following:

Dealing with plumbing issues isn’t any fun, but you must be prepared when a situation arises. Always look for The Sign of a Better Business when you need to hire a plumber. BBB Accredited plumbers are more likely to adhere to industry best practices, uphold a strong code of conduct, complete projects in a timely manner, and maintain open communication throughout the process. Although plumbing issues can be stressful, have peace of mind by choosing a BBB Accredited plumber.

