Business insurance protects your small business, both financially and legally. However, if you are starting out, navigating insurance policies can be tricky. Some kinds of insurance are required by law, others by your clients, and others are optional. How do you know what policies you need for your business? Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to help you make a good decision.

How to choose small business insurance

Check your requirements. Before you start considering plans, find out what kind of insurance you are legally required to have. If you have employees, the United States federal government requires your company to carry unemployment, disability, and workers’ compensation insurance. In Canada, business insurance is not required on a national level. Also, check your regional government website to ensure you meet state or province-level requirements.





General liability insurance: This insurance policy protects your business against financial loss in many situations, such as a customer injury, property damage, or defending your business against a lawsuit. Errors and omissions insurance . This policy, also called professional liability insurance, protects you in case of business error. This type of insurance is common in service-based businesses, such as consulting. Business interruption insurance. This insurance covers expenses and lost income that occur during a covered incident. For example, this would cover a shop closing due to flooding. Worker’s comp insurance . Required by U.S. law for businesses with employees, this policy covers medical costs or lost wages if an employee gets injured at work.





