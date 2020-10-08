280,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s are being recalled

The glass globe may fall from the Harbor Breeze Kingsbury fan, so 280,000 fans are being recalled. The company says new installation instructions will help you correct the issue.

The ceiling fans were manufactured before December 2018. They have a bronze finish and five reversible blades that have a 70-inch span. There is also a frosted glass light and a remote control.

The company, HKC-US, has received 76 reports of the light globe falling. Four of those reports involved someone being cut by the glass.

The fans were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and on the store’s website from April 2010 through December of 2018 for about $230.

Anyone with this fan should contact the company to request a new owner’s manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation of the light globe. HKC-US toll-free at 877-239-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com or online at www.hkcfans.com for more information.