2 saws sold at Lowe’s recalled for remaining on when switched off

More than 256,000 saws sold at Lowe’s over the last six years are being recalled by Kobalt because they say the saws may continue running after the user either turns the saw off or releases the trigger.

The Kobalt Brand 40-volt lithium ion cordless electric chainsaws under the recall were sold from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200. The saw is a 12-in saw with date codes 11/01/13 to 03/31/20. The model number and date codes are printed on the label located in the rear handle and the UPC code is on the box.

Description Model Number UPC Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Included) KCS 120-07 84182102474-1 Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Not Included) KCS 120 84182101749-1

The company Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company, Hongkong Sun Rise Trading, has received 48 reports of the saw remaining in the “on” position after the switch was turned to the off position.

Pole Saw Recall

The other saw being recalled is the Kobalt 40-cold lithium ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saw.

The saws were sold at Lowe’s from March 2017 through October 2019 for about $180. The date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19 are included in the recall. The item number and date code are printed on the side of the guide bar near the oil cap.

Item Number Description 796791 Kobalt 49v 2.5AH Pole Saw 1083769 Kobalt 40v Pole Saw Bare Tool 970801 40v Pole Hedge Saw Combo Kit 812419 SOS Kobalt 40v Pole Saw 812424 SOS Kobalt 40v Pole Saw Tool Only

The CPSC says Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received 65 reports of the saws continuing to run when the user released the trigger.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Anyone who ones one of these saws should contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair. The company can be reached toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” for more information.