Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
BBB Consumer Alerts
Need to Know Tips on Tax Refund Advances
BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report Reveals Cryptocurrency as Second Riskiest Scam
Scammers Create Their Own Political Robocalls to Trick Consumers into Donating
One of World’s Largest Transportation Companies Receives Influx of Complaints
Video
Scammers Use “Voice Cloning” to Trick Businesses into Large Wire Transfers
Video
More BBB Consumer Alerts Headlines
Let the Good Times Roll: Tips to Ensure a Fun and Safe Mardi Gras Experience
Wuhan Coronavirus: Avoid Fake Remedies & Protection Devices
What You Need to Know About “We Buy Houses for Cash” Offers
Video
What You Need to Know About “We Buy Houses for Cash” Offers
Coronavirus: Avoid Fake Remedies & Protection Devices
Online Dating Scams Steal Your Heart… And Your Cash
Video
Cell Phone Porting: How Hackers are Stealing Your Phone Service and Gain Backdoor Access to Your Device
Better Business Bureau warns against 'Romance Scam'
Video
Stolen Tax Return? Watch Out for Tax ID Theft!
Scammers Prey on Mourning Fans Following Kobe Bryant’s Death