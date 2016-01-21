Skip to content
winter weather
Madison public works prepares for potential flood weekend
Significant storm to produce up to a foot of snow in major Northeast cities
What if Sunday’s heavy rain had been all snow?
Southern Great Plains braces for significant weekend ice storm
WATCH: Zoo animals have adorable reaction to Oregon snow storm
Storms pound California, ease years of drought
Winter Weather Advisory for Tennessee Valley through early Saturday morning
Wind chill values fall to near zero degrees Saturday morning
New Year’s Eve snowstorm shocked Huntsville back in 1963 with 10-20 inches of snow
Watch for patchy black ice through Monday morning
Dangerously cold with snow possible for UNA DII championship game
Snow vs. sleet vs. freezing rain: Do you know the difference?
Bitterly cold air arrives in the Tennessee Valley late this week
Rain, some storms, and another winter weather threat for Friday/Saturday
Huntsville’s third biggest snowstorm happened five years ago tonight