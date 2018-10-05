Skip to content
Water concerns
‘Alarming’ chemical levels found at undisclosed dump site in Decatur, environmental group says
Video
Former trucker says he dumped tons of industrial waste in Lawrence County
EPA outlines plan for dealing with toxic chemicals in water
Alabama’s environmental chief advises Lawrence County water authority to buy water, avoid overpaying for filtration
Two lawsuits against 3M will remain in North Alabama
More Water concerns Headlines
Alabama AG’s Office, WMEL water authority still haven’t met to address drinking water concerns
Sen. Doug Jones meets with WMEL leaders to discuss drinking water problems
AG Marshall, Governor Ivey answer questions about water quality concerns
Alabama AG’s office pledges to meet with West Morgan-East Lawrence water authority on drinking water lawsuit
Gov. Ivey releases statement on drinking water concerns
US Sen. Doug Jones says feds, state should take action on Lawrence County water problems
West Morgan-East Lawrence water authority asking Governor Ivey, AG Steve Marshall for help suing 3M over drinking water
Gov. Ivey releases statement on Lawrence County water concerns, Maddox says more should be done
Democratic AG candidate vows to take action on Lawrence County water issue, AG remains silent
Aderholt challenger in U.S. House race says more should be done to address Lawrence County water issue