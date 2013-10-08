Skip to content
shutdown
Job Report: U.S. Added 204,000 Jobs in October, Despite Shutdown
Information Line Sees Call Increase In Wake Of Shutdown
GOP House Member Says Vote To End Shutdown, Raise Debt Limit ‘Imminent’
Boehner: ‘No Decision Yet’ From House on Senate Plan
Government Shutdown: Veteran’s Education Funding At Risk, Other Federal Education Aid Secure For Now
Handy Head Start To Stay Open For Now
Employees Still On The Job At Area National Parks Will Soon Be Out A Paycheck
Some States May Put Up Cash To Reopen National Parks
House GOP To Propose Temporary Increase In Debt Ceiling
Government Shutdown: Information to Contact Your Legislators
Shutdown Day 9: President Invites Party Caucuses of House, Senate for Separate Meetings
New Job Site Targets Furloughed Feds, Related Workers
CNN: President Says Death Benefits for Military Families To Be Restored Today
National Donation Won’t Keep Handy Head Start Open
Truth Test: Mo Brooks on Shutdown, Debt Ceiling