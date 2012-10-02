Skip to content
Shoals Area CrimeStoppers
Russellville Police looking for burglar who stole thousands of pills from pharmacy
Video
Tuscumbia Police continue investigation into elderly woman’s death
Video
Muscle Shoals Police looking for suspected car thief and the stolen vehicle
Video
Five years later, no arrests have been made in a double homicide in Muscle Shoals
Video
Sheffield Police looking to identify shoplifter
Video
Family holds candlelight vigil for Lauderdale County man missing since March
UPDATE: Florence Police still looking for suspect who broke into vehicles in Planet Fitness parking lot
Florence Police looking for woman who broke into cars in Planet Fitness parking lot
Police looking for thieves who burglarized two Florence churches
Greater St. Paul AME Church in Florence burglarized
Update: All Four Lauderdale County Escapees Caught