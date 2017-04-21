Skip to content
Severe weather
Rainy morning then cooler and drier through the afternoon
Flash flooding likely again Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Heavy rains cause deadly flooding in Lauderdale County
Tornado destroys firefighter’s home in Colbert Heights
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Joe Wheeler State Park
Shoals radio station holds supply drive for storm damage victims
Crews work to clear storm damage in Colbert Heights
Storm Hunter 19 tracks severe storms, flooding Friday afternoon
VIDEO: Severe wind gusts kick up dust storms Thursday afternoon
Multiple waves of storms possible over the weekend
Several tornadoes touch down in the Plains, Midwest during severe weather Tuesday
Tornado kills 5 in Texas Saturday evening
UPDATE: NWS teams find tornado damage in Cullman and Franklin Counties
YOUR PHOTOS: Severe storms with hail, high winds hit the Tennessee Valley
How storms Friday evening and Saturday could impact your plans