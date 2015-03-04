Skip to content
same-sex marriage
Religious freedom battle heats up amid SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling
Federal judge: Alabama probate judges can’t discriminate against same-sex couples
Same-Sex Marriage in Alabama: State Supreme Court issues order, muddies waters
The Rock senior pastor addresses congregation on same-sex ruling
Minister willing to perform same-sex ceremonies in face of possible shortage
More same-sex marriage Headlines
Alabama chief justice: Marriage ruling worse than segregation decision
This excerpt from the Supreme Court ruling is moving people to tears
UPDATE: More north Alabama probate judges issue marriage licenses, others still not issuing licenses at all
Supreme Court rules same-sex couples nationwide have right to marry
Republican group rallies ‘silent majority’ of conservatives who support freedom to marry
Supreme Court expected to hand down same-sex marriage ruling, choosing from a range of options
No decision Thursday from Supreme Court on same-sex marriage case
Gov. Bentley brief calls same-sex marriage a ‘social experiment’
Montgomery Co. probate judge asks Alabama Supreme Court to amend gay marriage order
Alabama Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage ruling breaks legal conventions