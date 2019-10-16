Skip to content
muscle shoals
Muscle Shoals nursing facility hosts “Roaring 20s” themed prom for its residents
Muscle Shoals City Council to install additional pump in Wilson Dam Road retention pond to offer flooding relief
Muscle Shoals Police looking for suspected car thief and the stolen vehicle
Northwest-Shoals Community College to increase tuition $2 per credit hour beginning with Fall 2020 semester
Five years later, no arrests have been made in a double homicide in Muscle Shoals
More muscle shoals Headlines
Muscle Shoals woman celebrates 100th birthday
Alabama Music Hall of Fame celebrates 30 years in 2020
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism sets goals for 2020
Shoals woman creates new business for songwriters to create and connect
TVA reports rainfall totals for 2019
2 Alabama residents, including Russellville optometrist, arrested in THC extraction lab investigation in Tennessee
Shoals radio station holds supply drive for storm damage victims
Shoals singer-songwriter writes new song inspired by veterans and faith
New environmental initiative aims to clear litter from Alabama roads
TVA Rockpile Recreation Area reopens after sustaining damage from flooding in February