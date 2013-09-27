Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Government shutdown
Furloughed workers back on the job after shutdown
Redstone Arsenal employees affected by shutdown
Federal Hunting Land Opens For Hunting Season As Government Shutdown Ends
Area Non-Profit Struggling Through The Government Shutdown
Imported Food Goes Unchecked Due To Furloughs
More Government shutdown Headlines
Government Shutdown: Rewind Of The Last Few Days
Oncologists React Amid Federal Shutdown Impact on Clinical Cancer Trials & Research
Government Shutdown: Impact on Redstone Arsenal Services
Commissary Closes Doors Indefinitely Due To Government Shutdown
Madison’s Mayor Speaks About Possible Government Shutdown
Redstone Arsenal Releases Guidance for Possible Government Shutdown