Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
florence
The fifth annual Florence Wine Fest begins Friday
Video
Florence City Schools creates new fund to purchase meals for students unable to pay
Video
Changes coming to electronic waste disposal in Lauderdale County
Video
City of Florence hosting citywide cleanup Saturday, March 7
ALEA hosting FREE boating license courses in Florence
More florence Headlines
Lauderdale County in need of more than 800 census workers
Video
Florence Fire and Rescue hires 10 new recruits
Florence Police Department prepares in advance for flooding
Video
Florence dog with special needs seeking forever home
Video
Room at the Table files lawsuit against the City of Florence after being denied certificate of occupancy
Video
UNA announces new partnership with Cypress Creek Indoor Range
Video
Florence Public Works Committee moves forward proposal for ADEM grant
Video
The Florence Police Department is accepting applications for officer positions
Northwest-Shoals Community College to increase tuition $2 per credit hour beginning with Fall 2020 semester
Video
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office holds dedication ceremony for memorial honoring three fallen deputies
Video