Election Night
President-elect Biden ‘honored and humbled’ by election victory
History made: Kamala Harris to become first female vice president
Gallery
Explainer: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden
Joe Biden elected president of the United States
Video
Jackson County board of education superintendent Kevin Dukes pleased with re-election
Video
More Election Night Headlines
Marshall County Commission District 2 winner discusses plans for the future
Video
Trump vs. Biden: How Alabama counties voted
Tuberville defeats Jones for U.S. Senate seat
Video
Aderholt wins another term in Congress
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks wins uncontested Congressional seat