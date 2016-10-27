Skip to content
drought
Recent heavy rain eases drought conditions
Small improvements to Alabama’s ongoing drought noted in the past seven days
99 percent of Alabama remains in ‘severe’ drought despite recent rain
Alabama National Guard unit deployed to assist in DeKalb County firefighting effort
Tennessee Valley farmers meet to discuss hay shortage due to drought
More drought Headlines
Ongoing drought creates challenges for farmers planting winter crops
Worst in a Decade: more than a third of Alabama in “exceptional” drought
NASA satellite captures smoke plumes from wildfires burning in 6 states
Governor Bentley expands ‘Drought Emergency’ declaration to all Alabama counties
Birmingham Water Works declares ‘extreme drought emergency,’ surcharges go up to 400 percent
Fire weather warning continues through Friday evening
“Extreme” Drought expands covering more than 50% of Alabama
Drought Monitoring and Impact Group upgrades 18 counties to ‘drought emergency’
State climatologist: Nearly 15 inches of rain needed to end the drought
4.8 million people in Alabama experiencing drought conditions