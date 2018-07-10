Skip to content
Bad Behavior
Warning: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, DA’s office says old jail videos circulating online
Despite evidence of bad behavior, auditors find nothing surprising in Marshall jail audit, commissioner says
District attorney’s investigator says inmates get creative when bringing in contraband
BAD BEHAVIOR: Access to social media worries community, elected officials
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office fires four corrections officers, charged with promoting prison contraband
Marshall County Chairman says commission has never received pay increase request for jailers
Taking Action Investigation Update: Incoming sheriff responds to jail problems, ready for January
Marshall County grand jury checked jail conditions in April, gave glowing review
Bad Behavior: Breaking down the numbers in our Marshall County Jail investigation
Bad Behavior: A Taking Action Investigation finds staffing shortages, high overtime at the Marshall County Jail
Marshall County Jail inmates are back under control after aggressive incident with deputies, jailers
Shocking video, photos of Marshall Co. inmates smoking, fighting inside jail sparks Taking Action investigation
Investigators say former jailer gave Marshall County inmate cellphone