TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Three of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s juniors declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Monday morning in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama’s star starting quarterback Bryce Young, outside linebacker Will Anderson and running back Jahmyr Gibbs all announced Monday morning they’ll be foregoing their senior seasons and trying to take their talents to the professional level. You can watch their announcements here.

Young has been the Tide’s starting QB for the past two seasons. In 2021, he won the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, the Manning Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year. In his time as a starter, Young became the Alabama all-time leader in passing yards with 4,872 and passing touchdowns with 47.

Anderson has three years as a starter under his belt and a Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player, the Lombardi Award as the top lineman, the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the SEC’s defensive player of the year award in his trophy case.

Young and Anderson have been projected to go early in the first round of the 2023 draft, and many believe it’s likely that one member of this duo is the No. 1 overall pick.

Gibbs joined the Crimson Tide in 2022 as a transfer from Georgia Tech. He became the team’s premier all-purpose back in 2022 with 926 rushing yards and 444 receiving yards.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton and defensive back Malachi Moore have both announced they’ll be returning for their senior season.

Nine Alabama seniors have already accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

S Jordan Battle

S DeMarcco Hellams

DL DJ Dale

DL Byron Young

LB Henry To’oTo’o

OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.

OL Tyler Steen

K Will Reichard

TE Cameron Latu

The Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile on Feb. 4, 2023. Alabama’s nine representatives will be the second most from any one team in the history of the Senior Bowl.