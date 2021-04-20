Yanks stop 5-game skid, beat Braves 3-1 on wild pitch, walk

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton, right, follows through as New York Yankees Gio Urshela hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud and home plate umpire Laz Diaz watch the play. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees broke their five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta Braves reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning that lifted them to a 3-1 victory. Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the fifth inning off Charlie Morton and the Yankees won with five hits. New York improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been its worst start since 1972. Winner Jonathan Loaisiga pitched the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman worked around a walk in the ninth for his second save.h

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm