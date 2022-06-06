BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — World Games leaders announced Monday that a “day pass” is available for fans to purchase for a limited amount of time.

The World Games day pass would allow fans to attend multiple sports competitions held during a single day of their choosing. The cost of the pass is $35.

“The World Games 2022 is an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch amazing sports and athletes in-person, and we want to be able to offer that opportunity to as many as possible. That’s the idea behind the $35 Day Pass,” said TWG 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “Fans with a Day Pass can see as many exciting competitions in a single day as they want. And with our Ride the Line system, they can get free rides to most venues.

Day passes are available for purchase here, until June 30.

“The ability to buy a ticket and then choose from the complete menu of sports competitions is a huge benefit to fans,” Sellers added.

The World Games will take place July 7-17.