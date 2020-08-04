Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
80°
LIVE NOW
News 19 at 4:00
Huntsville
80°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Northwest Alabama
Northeast Alabama
Your Local Election Headquarters
Alabama News
Tennessee News
COVID-19
BBB Consumer Alerts
National
STEM
Artemis
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Bus Stop Forecast
Gulf Coast Forecast
Weather Closings and Early Dismissals
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Live Alert 19 App
Traffic
Sports
World Games 2022
Trash Pandas
NFL Draft
North Alabama’s CW
On-Air
WHNT/North Alabama’s CW Program Schedule
WHNT Video Center
Traffic
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Closed Captioning Info
Community
The Story
Make-A-Wish
Garden Tips
Autism Awareness
Leadership Perspectives
Community Calendar
This Day in History
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Pets
Wellness Wednesday
Contests
Newsletter
Contact Us
Meet the News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
News 19 App
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
World Games 2022
World Games 2022 offering day passes
Top World Games 2022 Headlines
Veterans start 3,100-mile journey to World Games …
Paramedics needed for World Games 2022 in Birmingham
Huntsville native to design costumes for World Games
World Games medals touring Alabama
Performers needed to World Games 2022
Tickets on sale now for World Games 2022 in Birmingham
More World Games 2022
The World Games 2022 seeks artwork from Alabama students
World Games 2022 announces education initiative
CBS Sports set to televise coverage of World Games …
World Games 2022 announce sale of specialty license …