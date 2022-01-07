With ‘relentless recruiting,’ Bama, UGA build all-star teams

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against Cincinnati during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(AP) – Georgia will play Alabama in an all-Southeastern national championship game on Monday night.

How they got here is pretty simple. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and his mentor, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, have recruited star-studded teams that are practically too talented to fail.

Both schools benefit from being located in the heart of the most fertile recruiting territory in the country.

Both throw manpower and resources into landing top recruits. They then consistently send those players on to the NFL, which is the best recruiting tool of all.

This Alabama team seemed to bounce off the ropes this season when it seemed most vulnerable. This team is unlike some previous Nick Saban powerhouses that have been seemingly destined for the national title game, barring a shocker along the way, from start to finish.

Alabama has had to fix or overcome flaws, including a dominating performance against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now comes the rematch with the Bulldogs and the College Football Playoff national title on the line.