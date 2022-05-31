HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Randolph boys basketball program has a new man in charge.

Will Acuff, the former Madison Academy basketball and baseball standout, went on to play college baseball at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). However, he’s always wanted to coach on the hardwood sidelines.

“I am humbled and honored to be the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Randolph,” Acuff stated. “I look forward to working daily to make our basketball program one that everyone associated with Randolph can be proud of.”

Acuff spend the past year with the Lipscomb Bisons program as a grad assistant for his father, longtime UAH Coach Lennie Acuff.

Now, Will is thrilled to have his first head coaching back home in Huntsville, leading the Raiders.