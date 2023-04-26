HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 2023 NFL Draft is just one day away, and across America speculation as to who will be the top selection is stronger than ever.

According to geotagged Twitter data, the choice is split on who the Carolina Panthers will take with the top pick but the consensus is it will be a quarterback.

The data shows that19 states believe that quarterback Bryce Young will be the number one pick. This includes Florida the state where another highly touted quarterback prospect Anthony Richardson, who played collegiately at the University of Florida.

Young played three seasons at the University of Alabama throwing for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns in his career. He was the 2021 Heisman trophy winner.

Following Young, 16 states believe that fellow SEC quarterback Will Levis will be the number one pick.

Levis began his career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky. He threw for 5,232 yards and 43 touchdowns in his two years at Kentucky.

The remaining 15 states believe that CJ Stroud will be the number one pick.

Stroud played collegiately for Ohio State and was the Buckeyes starting quarterback for two seasons. He threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Courtesy: Betonline.ag

All speculation will end when the Carolina Panthers make their choice tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m.

News 19 will bring you the latest coverage of where in-state players are drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.