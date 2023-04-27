HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Whitesburg Christian linebacker John David Looser signed his letter of intent on Thursday to play football at Birmingham Southern.

Looser made a big impact during a short time with the Warriors as he’s been part of the football team since it started. Looser said he’s grateful to have his teammates by his side as he signed the dotted line.

“Being able to play with this team for my senior year and just see what we’ve made and what we’ve created and come off of our best season as far as wins and losses, it meant a lot and I would give anything to play one more with this team. I’m really thankful, it means the world to me and I love every single one of them,” Looser said.

